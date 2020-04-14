Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton announced an order to share the addresses of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 with dispatchers in a confidential manner to ensure first responders be properly protected when responding to an emergency.
She reminded first responders during an April 14 press conference that anyone could be carrying the disease – even if the person has recovered – and masks should continue to be worn.
Acton said Ohioans should be proud in their effort to flatten the curve, but that effort needs to continue. Scientists are predicting ongoing spikes of the virus until a vaccine has been made and is proven successful.
“We’ve won the first battle, but we can’t stop there,” she said.
Businesses continue to express frustrations from being closed. Gov. Mike DeWine said he shares in their frustration but focusing on how businesses reopen needs to be done in a deliberate way to get out of the pandemic.
“What we have to do if we want our economy to pick back up, if we want people to be employed, we have to be as deliberate and careful and thoughtful about getting out of this as we were when we had to make the decisions to close things down,” he said. “It will not be like it was until we get a vaccine.”
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted reminded businesses that it’s going to be a slow journey to reopen. Protocols are being designed based on what essential businesses that have been running during the stay-at-home order have found successful.
He encouraged businesses to start planning for future needs today such as providing cloth masks for employees, disinfectants and setting a structure where someone is in charge of providing a safe workplace.
DeWine said a Medicaid waiver that will be submitted to the federal government for approval to remove restriction on healthcare services.
He said the waiver will bolster telehealth services; waive signature requirements of a variety of providers; ease obstacles to access nursing home care; allow services to be provided at alternative locations; and remove staffing level requirements to give providers more flexibility to deliver services.
Husted said majority of the initial complaints sent to the Dispute Resolution Commission have been handled at the local level.
Out of the 192 inquiries sent to the commission, 142 didn’t meet the criteria for the commission and went to the local level. There were 10 inquiries investigated by the commission, which included pet grooming services, CBD stores and car washes.
There are 27 inquiries under review.
DeWine announced Special Olympics Ohio has extended the suspension of sports training and competition, including the state summer games.
Ohio has 7,153 confirmed cases and 127 cases under the CDC's expanded case definition, for a total of 7,280 cases, according to reports from the Ohio Department of Health.
ODH is reporting 309 confirmed deaths and 15 deaths under the CDC's expanded case definition, for a total of 324 deaths.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 67,874.
The ODH reports 2,156 individuals have been hospitalized, and 654 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 101 years old, with a median age of 54.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 1,239 of the cases, 349 hospitalizations and 33 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.