The 23rd Solon Home Days – a three-day event from July 29 to July 31 – attracted over 7,500 people to Solon Community Park on SOM Center Road.

The final day of festivities opened with a parade, the first after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The parade featured the Solon High School marching band, Mayor Eddy Kraus, city council members, organizations, businesses and members of the Solon police and fire departments.

“We were very lucky with the weather and had three beautiful days” Rich Parker, Solon director of recreation, told the Cleveland Jewish News.

The event also included local food trucks and snack vendors, live music and games for everyone. For children, there was an inflatable bounce house, obstacle course and slide, a barnyard petting zoo and face painting, while adults could enjoy a beer garden, backyard games and a grand raffle.

Sixty local crafters sold handmade goods, such as honey, clothing, jewelry and more at the artisans and crafters handmade market.

The festival ended July 31 with a firework display that was postponed from July 4 due to rain and music by The Backtraxx Band, featuring Cleveland Jewish News columnist Hal Becker.

Abigail Preiszig is the Linda and Clifford Wolf Editorial Intern at the Cleveland Jewish News.