The 23rd Solon Home Days – a three-day event from July 29 to July 31 – attracted over 7,500 people to Solon Community Park on SOM Center Road.
The final day of festivities opened with a parade, the first after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The parade featured the Solon High School marching band, Mayor Eddy Kraus, city council members, organizations, businesses and members of the Solon police and fire departments.
“We were very lucky with the weather and had three beautiful days” Rich Parker, Solon director of recreation, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
The event also included local food trucks and snack vendors, live music and games for everyone. For children, there was an inflatable bounce house, obstacle course and slide, a barnyard petting zoo and face painting, while adults could enjoy a beer garden, backyard games and a grand raffle.
Close
Solon Home Days attendees had many food options.
Attendees line Inwood Drive, awaiting the start of the parade.
Speckles waits for the parade to begin.
Speckles waits for the parade to begin.
Speckles watches the start of the Solon Home Days parade.
The Solon High School girls’ 4x400-meter relay state runners-up and boys’ discus state champion ride in the parade.
The Solon High School marching band plays in the Solon Home Days parade July 31.
Solon marching band performs in the home days parade.
Solon marching band performs in the home days parade.
Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus walks in the parade.
Solon Elite softball rides in the parade.
Local businesses pass out candy and popsicles during the Solon Home Days parade.
Local businesses pass out candy and popsicles during the Solon Home Days parade.
Local coffee shop, Heritage Coffee, blow bubbles in the parade.
Parade attendees receive candy.
The Young Inventors Society Solon Engineers Club rides in the Solon Home Days parade.
Solon fire truck in parade.
End of the Solon Home Days parade.
Local organizations set up booths at Solon Home Days.
Sixty crafters and artisans sell their goods at the Avant-Garde Art and Craft Show at Solon Home Days.
Children bungee jump and compete in obstacle courses at Solon Home Days.
Julie Zakelj pets a bunny at the barn yard petting zoo.
Turkey at the barn yard petting zoo.
Ava Horwitz and a cow share a smile at the barn yard petting zoo.
Rajan Mukund, from left, and Mukund Singh bowl at the kid’s carnival games tent at Solon Home Days.
The Nunez family plays backyard games while listening to live music at Solon Home Days.
Solon Home Days attendees had many food options.
Attendees line Inwood Drive, awaiting the start of the parade.
Speckles waits for the parade to begin.
Speckles waits for the parade to begin.
Speckles watches the start of the Solon Home Days parade.
The Solon High School girls’ 4x400-meter relay state runners-up and boys’ discus state champion ride in the parade.
The Solon High School marching band plays in the Solon Home Days parade July 31.
Solon marching band performs in the home days parade.
Solon marching band performs in the home days parade.
Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus walks in the parade.
Solon Elite softball rides in the parade.
Local businesses pass out candy and popsicles during the Solon Home Days parade.
Local businesses pass out candy and popsicles during the Solon Home Days parade.
Local coffee shop, Heritage Coffee, blow bubbles in the parade.
Parade attendees receive candy.
The Young Inventors Society Solon Engineers Club rides in the Solon Home Days parade.
Solon fire truck in parade.
End of the Solon Home Days parade.
Local organizations set up booths at Solon Home Days.
Sixty crafters and artisans sell their goods at the Avant-Garde Art and Craft Show at Solon Home Days.
Children bungee jump and compete in obstacle courses at Solon Home Days.
Julie Zakelj pets a bunny at the barn yard petting zoo.
Turkey at the barn yard petting zoo.
Ava Horwitz and a cow share a smile at the barn yard petting zoo.
Rajan Mukund, from left, and Mukund Singh bowl at the kid’s carnival games tent at Solon Home Days.
The Nunez family plays backyard games while listening to live music at Solon Home Days.
Sixty local crafters sold handmade goods, such as honey, clothing, jewelry and more at the artisans and crafters handmade market.
The festival ended July 31 with a firework display that was postponed from July 4 due to rain and music by The Backtraxx Band, featuring Cleveland Jewish News columnist Hal Becker.
Abigail Preiszig is the Linda and Clifford Wolf Editorial Intern at the Cleveland Jewish News.