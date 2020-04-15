Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services had 42 employees working in the call center to handle unemployment.
Now there are 1,194 employees in the call center, and it is still not enough, Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said April 15 during a news conference at the Ohio Statehouse.
"More claims were filed in the last month than in the last two years, and that puts in perspective what the challenge is that they're facing," Husted said.
The first cases of COVID-19 in Ohio were confirmed March 9. In the two weeks that followed, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine banned mass gatherings and ordered the closure of schools, restaurants and some businesses, then issued an order requiring all Ohioans to stay home unless they were deemed an essential worker.
The moves caused hundreds of businesses across the state to close – temporarily or permanently – and cost thousands of Ohioans their jobs. For the three weeks ending April 4, the number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio was 696,519, according to Ohio JFS – nearly double the number of initial jobless claims filed for all of 2019.
Ohio JFS is adding more staff as fast as it can, Husted said. Because of the pandemic, employees are working from their homes, which has made improving the system more difficult, he said.
Until everyone gets the level of customer service they deserve, Ohio JFS will continue to make improvements to the unemployment system, Husted said.
During the press conference, DeWine announced two more inmates at the Pickaway Correctional Institution have died. DeWine on April 13 said an inmate at the state prison had died and tested positive for COVID-19.
The state is awaiting test results for the two new deaths but believes the inmates had the coronavirus, DeWine said.
Social distancing is difficult in a prison setting, DeWine said. Last week, the governor alerted the Correctional Institution Inspection Committee of an overcrowding emergency and requested the release of some prisoners at minimum security prisons within 90 days of release.
The CIIC on April 14 recommended the early release of inmates who fit specific criteria, and earlier on April 15, DeWine approved the release of 105 inmates. They will be tested for COVID-19 prior to their release, DeWine said.
The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections will examine the criteria outlined on April 7 daily to identify other inmates who may qualify for release.
DeWine also announced Ohio is expanding its partnership with Battelle to extend their services for sanitizing personal protective equipment.
The Ohio Department of Public Safety and Battelle have partnered to sanitize N-95 masks for all Ohio's first responders, and Battelle is providing the service for free, DeWine said. The Ohio Highway Patrol will collect N-95 masks and transport them to Battelle for sanitizing, then bring the sanitized masks back to their posts, where agencies can pick them up.
The sanitization process means more PPE will be available for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also contributing to the availability of PPE is the suspension of elective surgeries, which Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton ordered earlier in the pandemic.
The pause on elective surgeries is not due to the safety of Ohio's hospitals, but to expand the capacity of beds in hospitals and preserve the PPE available to health care workers, DeWine said.
Ohio has 7,791 cases of COVID-19 and 361 deaths, the ODH reported April 15.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 71,552.
The ODH reports 2,237 individuals have been hospitalized, and 677 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 104 years old, with a median age of 54.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 1,281 of the cases, 359 hospitalizations and 39 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.