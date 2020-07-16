Cuyahoga County has been removed from the state’s watch list in the public Health Advisory System, but remains at a “critical stage” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said July 16.
During the past two weeks, the county’s COVID-19 cases increased 22%, DeWine said. Outpatient visits have tripled in the past three weeks.
The county is very close to meeting the threshold for new hospital admissions. Some new cases are being drive by out-of-town travel and recreational activities.
“It’s critical residents of Cuyahoga County remain vigilant and do all they can to reduce the risk of and exposure of the coronavirus,” he said.
Also off the list are Butler and Hamilton counties, though they still remain at a red alert level.
The spread of COVID-19 is increasing with a total of 19 counties deemed at a red alert level, meaning there is a very high risk of exposure and spread.
Since last week, eight counties have risen to the red alert level including Athens, Allen Delaware, Licking, Lucas, Richland, Scioto and Union counties. Athens was also added to the state’s watch list.
For counties that have risen to the red alert level, the mask order will take effect in those counties at 6 p.m. July 17.
“That will mean approximately 60% of the population of the state of Ohio will be living under a mask order,” DeWine said.
A $20 million grant in funding though the Ohio Development Services Agency was announced to help Ohio manufacturers produce personal protective equipment, said Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.
Small and medium-sized manufacturers will receive up to $500,000 to retool or expand their facilities in Ohio, construct new facilities, purchase equipment or upgrade technology.
He said the project is expected to create 829 new jobs and retain 1,133 existing jobs. More than half of the awards are going to small businesses with less than 25 employees.
As of July 16, Ohio has procured nearly 65 million pieces of PPE. This includes various types of face masks and shields, gloves, gowns, coveralls and thermometers.
More than 50 million pieces of the 65 million were distributed across the state.
In an effort to help Ohio’s small businesses and their workers operate in a safe environment, Jobs Ohio and its six network partners will distribute 15,000 PPE toolkits including three-ply masks, KN95 masks and hand sanitizer.
Dr. Andrew Thomas of OSU Wexner Medical Center explained more details about Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System, saying it’s meant to give warning signs during the pandemic.
“This is not a grade, this is a warning system and a chance to allow local people and the local community to understand what’s going on,” he said. “It’s really tailored to what’s going on in your local environment.”
Thomas compared the advisory system to a weather forecast, warning of a future storm.
“It doesn’t do much good when you get a weather forecast when it’s already raining outside,” he said.
Thomas has been an advisory of Gov. Mike DeWine during the pandemic and played a role in creating the advisory system.
Ohio has 70,601 total cases of COVID-19 and 3,103 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported July 16.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 1,084,732. The daily percent positive is 6.3%, with a seven-day moving average of 6.4%, according to data from July 14.
The ODH reports 9,324 individuals have been hospitalized, and 2,280 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 43.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 9,985 of the cases, 1,867 hospitalizations and 406 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.