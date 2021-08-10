More than 70 Jewish women and girls participated in a celebration of Tu B’Av with musical performances, singing together, words of inspiration and group dancing July 25 at Waxman Chabad Center in Beachwood.
Tu B’av is a special holiday that brings a spirit of joy and unity, and is celebrated with dancing and singing and wearing white clothes, a tradition from ancient Israel. In the times of The Temple, women danced in white garments in the vineyards and the Jewish people experienced the greatest joy. Tu B’Av’s joyful spirit is a contrast from the sadness of the 9th of Av, the destruction of The Temple.
According to a news release, Katia Bolotin led participants to increase their joy and focus on positive feelings and vision of the future, while Rachel Covitch, a local singer and vocal teacher, performed uplifting songs with her own accompaniment and other performers included Esty Dynan, vocal and guitar, and Rivka Miriam, violin.
Women in the audience played rhythm instruments and tambourines as they sang along to the song leader, Rivka Miriam. Professional dance leader Rosita Weiss led a dance session and Alana Schwartz emceed.
Participants enjoyed a sushi and salad bar and a special desert created by Ettel Bloom.
The planning committee included Mazal Cohen, Chemda and Pessie Jacobs, Rachel Kargalitsky and Bloom.
For more information about the event, visit JewishWomenTogether.info, which according to its website are women dedicated to spiritual growth and empowerment. They recognize that each woman has a unique contribution to make to the world and to our Jewish community. They support each woman’s development through learning Torah from a feminine perspective, music and song, creativity and warm bonds of friendship.