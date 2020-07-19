Ohio has 74,932 total cases of COVID-19 and 3,174 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported July 19.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,110 from July 18.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 1,158,737. The daily percent positive is 6.8%, with a seven-day moving average of 6.3%, according to data from July 17.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 43.
The ODH reported 42 new deaths on July 19. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 9,555 individuals have been hospitalized, and 2,315 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 63.
The ODH reports 51,068 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 10,553 of the cases, 1,913 hospitalizations and 421 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.