Ohio has had 742,817 total cases of COVID-19 and 9,368 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Jan. 6.
The number of reported cases increased by 7,814 from Jan. 5.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 43.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 7,908,645. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 19.8%, with a seven-day moving average of 15%, according to data from Jan. 4.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 121 from Jan. 5. The median age of those who have died is 81.
The ODH reports 40,104 cumulative hospitalizations, and 6,065 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 454, with 43 ICU admissions. There are currently 4,319 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 1,021 are in the ICU, and 649 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 605,474 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 74,199 of the cases, 4,827 hospitalizations and 931 deaths.
According to the state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, the vaccine update is delayed due to technical difficulties. The dashboard is reporting a total of 175,408 Ohioans that have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Jan. 5.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.