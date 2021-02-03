For Ellis Lewin, it was about the piece of paper – the certificate showing his commitment to Judaism.
"I never planned it," Lewin, 88, told his family and those gathered virtually for his Jan. 26 bar mitzvah. "I never made any arrangements. I never said I’m going to do it next week or next year. ... And I could have had the urge to do this, but I was never that driven to it.”
It wasn’t until the past year since he has been confined to bed that he had time to think about what he had missed as a 13-year-old in Auschwitz.
“I missed the most Yiddish thing for a boy to be a man,” he told his guests. “One of the most precious honors ... to become a man with true Jewish tradition and religion and love.”
From the sanctuary at Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights, Rabbi Matthew Eisenberg officiated the ceremony, reading from a Torah, which survived the Holocaust like Lewin.
Lewin donned a tallit, recited the Shema, the central statement of faith in Judaism, was called to the Torah and received a bar mitzvah certificate. He also received a blessing for healing and bowed his head to accept the priestly blessing from Eisenberg.
Born on May 22, 1932, in Lodz, Poland, Lewin’s early childhood was spent with his family in that city, then in the ghetto after Germany invaded Poland in 1939. After the Lodz ghetto was liquidated in 1943, his mother, Chana, and sister, Mariam, were murdered in the gas chambers at Auschwitz.
“We became part of the German solution to what they wanted to achieve,” recalled Lewin, a Pepper Pike resident.
Liberated from Dachau at age 14 in April 1945 by the 3rd Armored Division of the U.S. Army. Lewin, then 14, was separated from his father, Josef Lewin. In 1946, he was brought to the United States by the Jewish Children’s Bureau with nine other children. He told a social worker in the Bronx, N.Y., of his aspirations and was placed at the home of Winifred Freyer in Cleveland.
“I wanted to be a concert pianist,” Lewin said. “My father was a concert pianist. We come from five generations of musicians.”
Under the care of Freyer, he began studying at The Music Settlement and attending services at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, led by Rabbi Abba Hillel Silver, whom he described as a great man.
At his bar mitzvah ceremony, Lewin used a 1922 Union Prayer Book Freyer had owned.
“I found it, believe it or not, laying on my shelf thinking it was my father’s prayer book,” he said.
His daughter, Debi Lewin, read part of Lewin’s bar mitzvah certificate:
“In becoming a bar mitzvah, Ellis has accepted the responsibilities of being a Jew, lifelong Torah study, and the keeping of mitzvot, Shabbat, holy days and life cycle observances, participation in the life of the synagogue, the Jewish community, and Israel, dedication to tikkun olam, the perfection of our world,” she read.
Eisenberg called Lewin to the Torah using a chant.
“We call for our bar mitzvah boy, our bar mitzvah bocher, to the Torah,” he said. “Everyone who knows the Torah blessing, unmute yourself and we’ll do the Torah blessing. The cacophony will be beautiful.”
Eisenberg read from the Torah portion corresponding with Lewin’s 13th birthday, Bechukotai, the last portion of Leviticus, and gave a brief d’var Torah recounting a Chasidic story he credited to Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach.
Among Lewin’s bar mitzvah gifts was a tiny Torah scroll from Erika Gold, another Holocaust survivor, who praised Lewin for going through the rite of passage.
“I didn’t have the courage to do what you did,” Gold said.
In 1949, Lewin learned his father was in a displaced persons camp. Freyer paid for his passage to Cleveland, and Lewin relocated to East Cleveland to live with his father, graduating from Shaw High School in East Cleveland, then commuting daily to Kent State University in Kent for two years.
In 1953, Lewin was drafted by the U.S. Army and served as a tank commander in the 3rd Armored Division in the Korean War.
Upon returning in 1955, he met Joan Levine on a blind date horseback riding. They married Dec. 18, 1955, at the Beth Am-Community Temple in Cleveland Heights. He became a businessman, and the Lewins raised their family in Cleveland Heights and Chester Township.
At different points, Lewin has belonged to The Temple-Tifereth Israel, Park Synagogue and Taylor Road Synagogue.
For 20 years, Lewin spoke about his Holocaust experience to high school students across Ohio individually and through Face to Face, the Holocaust education program, which was then run by Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood. He has saved letters wrote to him following his talks.
Lewin has played piano for most of his life and passed along his passion for music to his three children: Ricky Lewin is a professional drummer, Dennis Lewin became a concert pianist and Debi Lewin is a professional singer. The Lewins have two grandchildren and one great-grandchild. At the Jan. 26 ceremony, all four generations were represented.
“You are a master of your trade,” Lewin told Eisenberg, noting his sense of humor. “You make it so beautiful that it’s hard not to be grateful. ... I’m overwhelmed.”