Ohio has 76,168 total cases of COVID-19 and 3,189 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported July 20.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,236 from July 19.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 1,132,047. The daily percent positive is 6.4%, with a seven-day moving average of 6.3%, according to data from July 18.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 43.
The ODH reported 15 new deaths on July 20. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 9,610 individuals have been hospitalized, and 2,344 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 63.
The ODH reports 51,860 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 10,713 of the cases, 1,927 hospitalizations and 424 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.