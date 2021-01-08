Ohio has had 762,603 total cases of COVID-19 and 9,544 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Jan. 8.
The number of reported cases increased by 9,535 from Jan. 7.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 43.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 8,033,268. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 12.3%, with a seven-day moving average of 14%, according to data from Jan. 6.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 82 from Jan. 7. The median age of those who have died is 81.
The ODH reports 40,787 cumulative hospitalizations, and 6,126 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 454, with 43 ICU admissions. There are currently 4,066 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 1,004 are in the ICU, and 645 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 621,185 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 75,837 of the cases, 4,893 hospitalizations and 937 deaths.
A total of 248,600 Ohioans that have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Jan. 8.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.