Ohio has 77,215 total cases of COVID-19 and 3,219 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported July 21.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,047 from July 20.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 1,195,771. The daily percent positive is 5.9%, with a seven-day moving average of 6.2%, according to data from July 19.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 43.
The ODH reported 30 new deaths on July 21. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 9,736 individuals have been hospitalized, and 2,367 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 63.
The ODH reports 53,007 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 10,828 of the cases, 1,961 hospitalizations and 431 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.