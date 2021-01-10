Ohio has had 777,065 total cases of COVID-19 and 9,627 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Jan. 10.
The number of reported cases increased by 6,088 from Jan. 9.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 43.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 8,145,652. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 12.8%, with a seven-day moving average of 14%, according to data from Jan. 8.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 28 from Jan. 9. The median age of those who have died is 81.
The ODH reports 41,158 cumulative hospitalizations, and 6,160 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 101, with 12 ICU admissions. There are currently 4,236 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 1,033 are in the ICU, and 632 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 634,085 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 77,359 of the cases, 4,912 hospitalizations and 955 deaths.
A total of 297,013 Ohioans that have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Jan. 10.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.