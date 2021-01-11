Ohio has had 784,957 total cases of COVID-19 and 9,702 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Jan. 11.
The number of reported cases increased by 7,892 from Jan. 10.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 43.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 8,186,142. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 12.4%, with a seven-day moving average of 14%, according to data from Jan. 9.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 75 from Jan. 9. The median age of those who have died is 81.
The ODH reports 41,377 cumulative hospitalizations, and 6,188 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 219, with 28 ICU admissions. There are currently 4,056 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 971 are in the ICU, and 607 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 639,080 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 78,231 of the cases, 4,951 hospitalizations and 955 deaths.
A total of 304,976 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Jan. 11.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.