Ohio has had 799,639 total cases of COVID-19 and 9,881 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Jan. 13.
The number of reported cases increased by 6,701 from Jan. 12.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 43.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 8,250,980. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 15.8%, with a seven-day moving average of 13%, according to data from Jan. 11.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 79 from Jan. 12. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 42,151 cumulative hospitalizations, and 6,252 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 288, with 15 ICU admissions. There are currently 3,923 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 959 are in the ICU, and 636 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 656,433 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 79,634 of the cases, 5,004 hospitalizations and 962 deaths.
A total of 338,778 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Jan. 13.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.