COVID-19 cases in Ohio
Ohio reported 13,895 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,321,463, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Jan. 5.
Ohio has an average of 203.4 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week average of reported cases is 14,944.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 39.
The ODH reports 3,233,780 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County
Cuyahoga County accounts for 341,221 of the cases, 15,156 hospitalizations and 4,051 deaths.
Cuyahoga County has been identified as having a “medium” community level of COVID-19 based on cases and hospitalizations by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines; get tested if you have symptoms; wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19; and wear a mask on public transportation.
As of June 13, an executive order signed by county executive Armond Budish, read in part, "In the event the CDC identifies Cuyahoga County’s community levels as ‘high,’ the county may choose to implement” mask requirements in county buildings."
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio
The ODH on Jan. 5 reported 134,193 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 709 from a week prior. A total of 14,761 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 45 from a week prior.
The three-week average of reported hospitalizations is 661. The three-week average of reported ICU admission is 42. There are currently 1,387 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of Jan. 5 – 197 are in the ICU, 93 are on ventilators.
The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
COVID-19 deaths in Ohio
Ohio residents account for a total of 41,033 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Jan. 5, an increase of 105 deaths from a week prior. The three-week average of reported deaths is 95.
The median age of those who have died is 77.
Mortality data is verified by coded death certificate information the state receives from the National Center for Health Statistics and can take some time to receive, the ODH notes on the state's coronavirus dashboard.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio
A total of 7,553,063 Ohioans (64.62% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 7,000,907 Ohioans (59.89%) completed the original vaccination process as of Jan. 5. A total of 3,951,257 have received a first booster, and 1,707,477 have received a second booster. A total of 1,653,798 have received the updated bivalent booster.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 74.10% (6,751,052) have started the vaccination process, and 69.09% (6,294,913) have completed it. A total of 3,734,199 have received a first booster, and 1,666,270 have received a second booster. A total of 1,570,715 have received the updated bivalent booster.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 72.02% (7,202,463) have started the vaccination process, and 67.11% (6,711,414) have completed it. A total of 3,883,909 have received a first booster, and 1,697,563 have received a second booster. A total of 1,619,545 have received the updated bivalent booster.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 68.13% (7,492,804) have started the vaccination process, and 63.36% (6,968,025) have completed it. A total of 3,950,816 have received a first booster, and 1,707,477 have received a second booster. A total of 1,652,309 have received the updated bivalent booster.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.