The Menorah Park Foundation returns to Playhouse Square for the seventh Shining Star CLE solo singing competition on Sept. 10 at the Mimi Ohio Theatre in downtown Cleveland.
The evening will begin at 5 with a VIP reception for sponsors and patron package holders in the State Theatre lobby. The 10 finalists that will perform will walk into the venue on a red carpet prior to the show, where there will be posters with photos of them.
“There is a tremendous amount of energy that begins with the pre-event reception and goes into the theater,” Jane Furth, director of annual campaign and outreach at Menorah Park, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “The energy is absolutely palpable the whole time.”
Through Shining Star CLE, the Menorah Park Foundation has raised over $400,000 annually for memory care programs and services, with $18,500 going toward college scholarships for finalists.
There is a synergy between the spotlight on the young talent and the memory care that goes to the elderly, Furth said. The competition connects the youth to the elderly as former finalists and winners often visit and perform for residents at Menorah Park, she said.
Additionally, studies have proven that music is one of the last memories people with dementia still remember. This is something that is seen in Menorah Park residents and clients as they become livelier when hearing music, she said.
“We think about how much music has been a part of all of our lives, from the time we start singing to our babies even while they’re in the womb to when you’re singing in the car with your kids,” Furth said. “Then as adults, how many times do we turn on the radio and hear one of our favorite songs, we just belt it out.”
The show starts at 7 with two group numbers followed by soloist performances from the finalists who are backed by a professional band, Connor Bogart O’Brien, artistic director of Shining Star CLE for four years, told the CJN.
“We have a good mix of some veterans and a lot of new talent as well,” Bogart O’Brien said.
The 10 finalists are Tommy Bilczo of St. Ignatius High School; in Cleveland Micah Cabot of Avon Lake High School; Jordyn Cesna of Willoughby South High School; Cassidy Johnson of Solon High School; Chelsea Kacinari of Magnificat High School in Rocky River; Kyle McFalls of Firestone Community Learning Center in Akron; Alexandra Newman of Western Reserve Academy in Hudson; Lauren Ravas of Beaumont School in Cleveland Heights; Lindsey Ross of Hudson High School; and Khoury Ward of Mentor High School. Danielle Schuster who is homeschooled and Jeremiah Triplett of Hawken School in Chester Township are the alternates.
Newman, Ravas and Ward are returning finalists from 2022 Shining Star CLE. Ward was unable to perform last year due to an illness and was invited back.
Alternate Ananya Yadati of Hathaway Brown School in Shaker Heights, last year’s youngest competitor at 14-years-old, performed in his place.
“Last year, it should be noted for the first time in shining Star CLE history, we needed an alternate,” Bogart O’Brien said. “We had an alternative move into the competition, and she did a fantastic job, so it was very exciting that the system worked.”
The first-place winner will receive $10,000 and a chance to perform with the Cleveland Pops Orchestra at Severance Music Center. The first runner-up receives $5,000; second runner-up receives $2,500; and the third runner-up receives $1,000. A bonus prize of $2,500 will be awarded to the high school music department of the winner.
Last year’s first-place winner Fiona Coughlin, a Firestone Community Learning Center alumna and freshman at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, will return to the stage.
“Her mother said that it was a huge opportunity for them to get that scholarship to enable her to go to such a fantastic school like Baldwin Wallace,” Bogart O’Brien said. “We are excited to invite her back and have her perform.”
Monica Robins, a CJN health columnist and WKYC senior health correspondent, will return to emcee the night and will also perform, Furth said.
Celebrity judges will select the top four finalists, and along with audience input, vote for their favorite performer. This year’s judges are first-time judge and Cleveland native Mary Bridget Davies, a Tony Award-nominee for her portrayal of Janis Joplin; first-time judge and Shaker Heights native Michael McElroy, a Grammy- and Tony-Award nominated actor, singer and music director and founder of Broadway Inspirational Voices; second-time judge and former Orange resident Ben Fankhauser, Broadway star and writer known for his role as Davey in Disney’s “Newsies: The Broadway Musical;” seven-time judge Carl Topilow, music director and conductor of the Cleveland Pops Orchestra; and four-time judge Gina Vernaci, retired president and CEO of Playhouse Square for almost 40-years.
“It’s really a terrific evening for the finalists to be able to perform on stage at Playhouse Square,” Furth said.
Despite one night of performances, the competition began in June with about 150 online applicants who will graduate from Cuyahoga, Ashtabula, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit and Wayne high schools between 2024 and 2027. Applicants were narrowed via three rounds of judging, leading up to the final competition on Sept. 10.
The Cleveland Jewish News is media sponsor of the event.