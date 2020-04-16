Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is planning to move Ohio into the next phase by re-opening the state in increments starting May 1, the same day the stay-at-home order is set to expire.
“We must get people back to work,” he said during an April 16 press conference. “It’s going to be gradual. It’s going to be rolling out one thing after another as we can do it, but we’re excited about being able to do it.”
Ohioans will likely have to live with the coronavirus among them until a vaccine is created, which could take up to a year or longer, he said.
It’s essential to get people back to work, he said but it has to be done with, otherwise the consequences could be “horrendous.”
“What we do not want to do is start back … and then have a disaster,” he said.
Moving forward, decisions to opening the state will be fact driven, DeWine said. The number of hospital admissions, number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, availability of personal protective equipment and tests will be among the factors looked at.
“My commitment to you is to fight just as hard to bring this economy back … as I have to fight to save lives of Ohioans,” he said.
DeWine received a verbal update from the economic advisory board, led by RPM International Inc. CEO Frank Sullivan and includes other business leaders like Cameron Mitchell on the board.
Even when businesses start to reopen, life will not look the same as it did before. The businesses deemed essential that have stayed open have put together stringent measures to keep their employees and customers safe.
The advisory board put together preventative measures such as regular checks of PPE stock and supply, a limit on visitors into the business, screening upon entry and clear guidelines on hygiene.
Dr. Amy Acton, the director of Ohio Department of Health, said moves will start small at first and will adjust based on what is learned from other states and countries that are re-opening.
“We’ll probably make moves on a two- to three-week period because that’s how long … it will take an infection cycle and kind of another week to see the data come back and see the impact it’s had,” she said.
DeWine did not say if schools would re-open after May 1 or if sporting events and other public events like county fairs will be able to take place this summer.
While he will not issue an order for residents to wear face masks, DeWine highly recommended residents wear masks if they go out in public.
“It’s the courteous thing to do, it’s the safe thing to do,” he said.
Lt. Gov Jon Husted was not present during today’s press conference and will not be a staple at future ones. Instead, he will head up the effort to work with the business community as it gets ready to reopen.
Ohio has 8,414 total cases of COVID-19 and 389 deaths, the ODH reported April 16.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 74,840.
The ODH reports 2,331 individuals have been hospitalized, and 707 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 104 years old, with a median age of 54.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 1,331 of the cases, 375 hospitalizations and 42 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.