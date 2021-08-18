Eight Northeast Ohio synagogues have decided not to host indoor, in-person services for this year’s High Holy Days, which begin the evening of Sept. 6, the congregations announced in a statement emailed to the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 18.
The statement, signed by Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood; Rabbi Enid Lader of Beth Israel-The West Temple in Cleveland; Rabbi Stephen Weiss of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike; Rabbi Steve Segar of Kol HaLev in Pepper Pike; Rabbi Joshua Skoff of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike; Rabbi Allison Vann of Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood; Rabbi Lauren Werber of Temple B’nai Abraham in Elyria; and Rabbi Jonathan Cohen of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, said it was a decision each of the congregations “reached on their own” and it was “not a decision that any of us take lightly.”
Noting they came to the decision due to the uptick in COVID-19 Delta variant cases in both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, “we know that most vaccinated individuals will be protected from severe illness. Still, the risk is very real and very serious,” the statement read. “Of great concern is that those of us who are vaccinated can still contract COVID, have no symptoms and still pass it onto others.”
The statement also expressed concern for children and elderly community members who either can’t be vaccinated or still are at-risk of infection regardless of vaccination status.
The eight rabbis consulted medical experts brought together by the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood, who “stressed to us that they believe the current surge poses significant risk that requires elevated precautions. They also believe that this surge, with such precautions, will not last long as the previous waves.”
In closing, the rabbis said in order to make it out of the current surge, the community must be prepared for “hard decisions and sacrifices which we do not take lightly. We believe that our unified Jewish community can get through this period and the upcoming second High Holy Days during the COVID-19 pandemic as we have gotten through these past eighteen months: together.”
To receive updated information for the eight congregations’ plans for the upcoming holiday season, visit their websites.
