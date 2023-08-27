Shaker Heights schools Alumni Hall of Fame will gain eight new inductees at 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at Cleveland Skating Club in Shaker Heights.
The eight inductees have made significant contributions to K-12 education, public service, law, advocacy, finance, public health, business, diversity, equity and inclusion, according to a news release.
The inductees will join more than 325 Shaker Heights High School graduates that have been inducted since the hall of fame was created in 1986, the release stated.
The inductees will address the students at a special assembly Nov. 3 at Shaker Heights High School.
Ellen Rippner Cohen, class of 1958, is a leader in the Jewish Community and is the CEO of the Houston chapter of the American Jewish Committee, the release stated. She is also the CEO of the Houston Area Women’s Center where she’s been an advocate against sexual and domestic violence. She served in the Texas House of Representatives and as Houston’s Mayor pro tem.
Kevin Clayton, class of 1977, is senior vice president and head of social impact and equity for the Rock Entertainment Group, the release stated. This group includes the Cleveland Cavaliers, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland Charge, Cleveland Monsters and Cavs Legion Gaming Club. He oversees community relations/engagement, diversity, equity and inclusion and the Cavaliers Community Foundation.
Aisha Fraser, class of 1991, is being inducted in memoriam for the impact she made on thousands of lives of Woodbury Elementary School students in her over 15 years teaching there, the release stated. She was a member of the Duffy Liturgical Adult Dance Ensemble and was part of the U.S. Delegation at the Summer Olympics in Australia.
James A. Goldsmith, class of 1973, is partner and co-group leader of Ulmer & Berne’s trusts and estates group with more than 40 years of experience, the release said. He is fellow of the American College of Trusts and Estates Counsel.
Heather Hanson, class of 1995, is an infectious disease epidemiologist and has made contributions to public health in New York City and Toronto, the release stated. She has been called to investigate the emergency of West Nile virus, H1N1 and COVID-19 while being committed to lifting diverse youth and rallying for community action after disaster, the release stated.
Michael Jeans, class of 1992, is the founding president and CEO of Growth Opportunity Partners that is a business advisory investment and lending community financial institution, the release stated. In 2020, the company established GO Green Energy which is the first African American led green bank in the U.S.
Russell Stokes, class of 1989, is president and CEO of commercial engines and services at GE Aerospace, where he leads over 10,000 employees, the release stated. He is on the board of directors for USP and board of trustees for the Morehouse School of Medicine and 3DE.
Ellen McWilliams-Woods, class of 1980, is president of Illumine Integrated Solution, LLC which is a company shining light on solutions to complex community problems, the release stated. Her 40 years as a teacher, supervisor and assistant superintendent were rooted in blowing up the concept of school within four walls to community-based breakthrough experiences, the release stated.
Tickets to the event are $75 per person and must be purchased by Oct. 25. To purchase a ticket, visit bit.ly/3YJIF1s.
Cleveland Skating Club is at 2500 Kemper Road.