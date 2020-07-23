As Ohio passes the 80,000 mark in total coronavirus cases, Cuyahoga County remains at the red level 3 on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.
Eight other counties were moved up to the red level, increasing the number of total counties at red level to 23. Those counties are Clark, Defiance, Erie, Hardin, Henry, Lawrence, Marion and Medina.
Red level is the second highest level in the system, meaning exposure to the virus and the spread of it is deemed “very high.”
On July 22, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered masks to be warn throughout the state when in public areas and unable to maintain six feet away from others starting at 6 p.m. July 23. Previously, if a county was marked at a red or purple level, the mask order would automatically be triggered for that county.
Red Cross announced an initiative June 15 to test all blood and platelet donors for COVID-19 antibodies and released its first report this week.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said the report showed 436 Ohioans of the 33,538 who donated blood, plasma or platelets from June 15 and July 18 tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, or a 1.3% positivity rate.
The Red Cross reported that positivity rate among donors is 1.4% nationally.
While Ohio’s rate is comparable to the national rate, Husted noted that during the same time period, hospitals and private labs performed 37,803 antibody tests for Ohioans with 1,624 testing positive.
He said it’s a higher positivity rate than the Red Cross sample but notes that those individuals sought out antibody testing and may have done so because they may have had COVID-19 at some point.
Husted announced $50 million will be set aside from state funding through the federal CARES Act to provide hotspots and internet-enabled devices to students, pending upcoming approval by the controlling board.
Husted noted they will be looking into pricing from internet providers for tools like hotspots, laptops and tablets for Ohio schools.
InnovateOhio and the Ohio Department of Transportation have also launched an e-permitting system for right-of-way access, replacing a paper-only right-of-way permitting system with an online process that is more convenient for permit requesters.
Ohio has 80,186 total cases of COVID-19 and 3,256 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported July 23.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,444 from July 22.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 1,240,659. The daily percent positive is 6.4%, with a seven-day moving average of 6.3%, according to data from July 21.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 43.
The ODH reported 21 new deaths on July 23. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 9,968 individuals have been hospitalized, and 2,403 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 63.
The ODH reports 55,702 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 11,206 of the cases, 1,993 hospitalizations and 435 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.