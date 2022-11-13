Congregation Beth Israel, a Conservative synagogue in Lebanon, Pa., is looking for a a new rabbi.
The 80-family congregation is between Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia.
The rabbi’s responsibilities include leading services on Thursday mornings, Shabbat evenings and mornings, Sunday mornings and all Jewish holidays. The rabbi also must know how to read Torah, serves as a spiritual guide, has a community presence, teaches adult education and performs all life cycle events. The rabbi is expected to work closely with the board of directors and attend monthly board meetings.
The synagogue has a kosher kitchen, several classrooms, a lounge, a chapel/library, a sanctuary which accommodates up to 400 people, a social hall/gymnasium and a parking lot. An annual lecture series has featured Holocaust survivor Eli Wiesel and journalist Wolf Blitzer.
Applicants of Conservative, Reform, Reconstructionist and Chabad backgrounds as full-time or part-time candidates to work 20 to 40 hours per week will be considered. Salary is commensurate with experience and benefits are available.
For more information, visit congregation-beth-israel.org
Send resume or curriculum vitae to Sammi Parmer, administrative assistant, Congregation Beth Israel, 411 S. 8th St, Lebanon, Pa 17042 or beth.israelsynagogue@verizon.net.