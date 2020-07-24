Ohio has 81,746 total cases of COVID-19 and 3,256 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported July 24.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,560 from July 23.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 1,263,191. The daily percent positive is 6.0%, with a seven-day moving average of 6.3%, according to data from July 22.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 42.
The ODH reported 41 new deaths on July 23. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 10,072 individuals have been hospitalized, and 1,419 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 63.
The ODH reports 56,823 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 11,404 of the cases, 2,005 hospitalizations and 450 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.