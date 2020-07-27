Ohio has 84,073 total cases of COVID-19 and 3,307 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported July 26.
The number of reported cases increased by 889 from July 25.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 1,321,931. The daily percent positive is 6.0%, with a seven-day moving average of 6.2%, according to data from July 24.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 42.
The ODH reported 10 new deaths on July 26. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 10,199 individuals have been hospitalized, and 2,444 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 63.
The ODH reports 58,465 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 11,697 of the cases, 2,028 hospitalizations and 449 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.