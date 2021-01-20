Ohio has had 842,433 total cases of COVID-19 and 10,409 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Jan. 20.
The number of reported cases increased by 6,378 from Jan. 19.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 43.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 8,576,460. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 13.3%, with a seven-day moving average of 10%, according to data from Jan. 18.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 73 from Jan. 19. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 44,009 cumulative hospitalizations, and 6,430 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 68.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 404, with 39 ICU admissions. There are currently 3,566 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 870 are in the ICU, and 562 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 704,045 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 83,770 of the cases, 5,208 hospitalizations and 1,068 deaths.
Due to technical difficulties, the total number of vaccines started has not been updated by the Ohio Department of Health to show Jan. 20 numbers. A total of 456,131 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Jan. 19.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.