Ohio has 85,177 total cases of COVID-19 and 3,344 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported July 27.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,104 from July 26.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 1,339,549. The daily percent positive is 6.2%, with a seven-day moving average of 6.2%, according to data from July 25.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 42.
The ODH reported 37 new deaths on July 27. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 10,285 individuals have been hospitalized, and 2,466 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 63.
The ODH reports 59,413 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 11,788 of the cases, 2,046 hospitalizations and 454 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.