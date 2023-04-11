Cleveland Chesed Center’s annual Passover distribution provided kosher for Passover groceries to over 850 local families so they can enjoy the holiday with dignity, according to a news release.
Staff and volunteers distributed groceries with two drive-thru events at the center’s location in Cleveland Heights, as well door-to-door deliveries and pickups at Jewish Family Service Association in Pepper Pike. Chesed Center is a division of JFSA.
“The lines for waiting to pull into our parking lot stretched to Lee Rd. and some folks waited 45 minutes, but everyone left with a huge smile,” Rabbi Avrohom Adler, executive director of the Chesed Center, said in the release.
Volunteers were essential to the event’s success, according to Adler, and helped the staff prepare the 800-plus bags for distribution, including groups like the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s IMPACT365 Women In Philanthropy and Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple.