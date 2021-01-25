Ohio has had 868,656 total cases of COVID-19 and 10,768 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Jan. 25.
The number of reported cases increased by 4,334 from Jan. 24.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 8,777,871. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 7.8%, with a seven-day moving average of 9%, according to data from Jan. 23.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 57 from Jan. 24. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 44,981 cumulative hospitalizations, and 6,560 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 68.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 198, with 39 ICU admissions. There are currently 3,037 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 760 are in the ICU, and 505 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 736,651 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 86,520 of the cases, 5,316 hospitalizations and 1,153 deaths.
A total of 626,867 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Jan. 25. The state has not yet reported how many have received the second dose.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.