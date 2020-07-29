Ohio has 87,893 total cases of COVID-19 and 3,422 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported July 29.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,396 from July 28.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 1,416,157. The daily percent positive is 5.7%, with a seven-day moving average of 6.1%, according to data from July 27.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 42.
The ODH reported 40 new deaths on July 29. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 10,553 individuals have been hospitalized, and 2,403 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 63.
The ODH reports 62,695 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 12,088 of the cases, 2,082 hospitalizations and 465 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.