Ohio has had 878,284 total cases of COVID-19 and 10,931 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Jan. 27.
The number of reported cases increased by 5,366 from Jan. 26.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 8,872,864. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 10.8%, with a seven-day moving average of 9%, according to data from Jan. 25.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 75 from Jan. 26. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 45,530 cumulative hospitalizations, and 6,621 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 68.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 254, with 21 ICU admissions. There are currently 2,944 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 735 are in the ICU, and 482 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 748,132 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 86,893 of the cases, 5,351 hospitalizations and 1,154 deaths.
A total of 682,705 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Jan. 27. The state has not yet reported how many have received the second dose.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.