The Cleveland Foundation recently announced the winners of its 88th annual Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards.
The 2023 recipients of the only national juried prize for literature that confronts racism and explores diversity are:
• Geraldine Brooks, “Horse,” Fiction (Viking)
• Lan Samantha Chang, “The Family Chao,” Fiction (W.W. Norton)
• Matthew F. Delmont, “Half American: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad,” Nonfiction (Viking)
• Charlayne Hunter-Gault, Lifetime Achievement
• Saeed Jones, “Alive at the End of the World,” Poetry (Coffee House Press)
“These remarkable books deliver groundbreaking insights on race and diversity,” Henry Louis Gates Jr., who chairs the jury, said in a news release. “This year, we honor a profound and funny novel centered in a Chinese restaurant, a brilliant story of 19th-century horseracing with contemporary echoes, a stunning poetry collection that captures who we are now, and a meticulous history that recasts our understanding of World War II. All are capped by the lifetime achievement of Charlayne Hunter-Gault, who remade this country with her courage and her nuanced reporting.”
Gates directs The Hutchins Center for African & African American Research at Harvard University, where he is also the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor. Joining him in selecting the winners each year are poet Rita Dove, novelist Joyce Carol Oates, psychologist Steven Pinker and historian Simon Schama.
Karen R. Long, manager of the book awards at the Cleveland Foundation, said in the release the prescience of philanthropist Edith Anisfield Wolf in founding the prize in 1935 that “her notion that literature can ignite justice is valid nearly 90 years later, and we are honored to add the 2023 winners to the canon,. We are proud the newest books tackle the toughest topics and insist on ways forward.”
Past winners include seven writers who later won Nobel prizes – Ralph J. Bunche, Nadine Gordimer, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Toni Morrison, Gunnar Myrdal, Wole Soyinka and Derek Walcott. They are among the 262 recipients of the prize.