A day after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the state would begin reopening on May 1, he gave an overview of what that will mean for Ohioans.
The major goals for reopening businesses in Ohio is to protect employees and protect customers, DeWine said April 17 during a press conference at the Ohio Statehouse on COVID-19 and the state's response.
Businesses won't be able to attract employees or customers if they don't feel safe, DeWine said.
There is no substitute for social distancing, he said, but Ohioans can expect some differences as businesses begin to re-open:
- People will wear masks and gloves in public places.
- Barriers will be erected where appropriate.
- Surfaces will be cleaned frequently.
- Employees will have staggered arrival times and lunches.
- Employees will telecommute when possible, or get temperature checks when arriving at work.
- A limited number of people will be allowed in retail stores.
Things will change some on May 1, DeWine said, but the virus will still be out there and we must assume every one of us is carrying it.
Lt. Gov Jon Husted is leading the effort to work with the business community as it gets ready to reopen.
Husted said we need to have the most thoughtful restart we can possible have. The coronavirus is dangerous and will be with us for a while, so we must learn to live with it safely, he said.
"We do want to find that balance between lives and livelihoods. That's our mission," Husted said.
Ohio has 9,107 total cases of COVID-19 and 418 deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported April 17.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 77,677.
The ODH reports 2,424 individuals have been hospitalized, and 740 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 106 years old, with a median age of 54.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 1,383 of the cases, 398 hospitalizations and 48 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.