Ohio has had 906,727 total cases of COVID-19 and 11,430 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Feb. 3.
The number of reported cases increased by 3,991 from Feb. 2.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 9,165,199. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 11.3%, with a seven-day moving average of 8%, according to data from Feb. 1.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 94 from Feb. 2. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 46,873 cumulative hospitalizations, and 6,766 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 68.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 214, with 36 ICU admissions. There are currently 2,379 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 627 are in the ICU, and 415 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 799,819 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 89,881 of the cases, 5,491 hospitalizations and 1,210 deaths.
A total of 908,096 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Feb. 3. The state has not yet reported how many have received the second dose.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.