Ohio has 91,159 total cases of COVID-19 and 3,489 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported July 31.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,533 from July 30.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 1,463,508. The daily percent positive is 5.8%, with a seven-day moving average of 6.0%, according to data from July 28.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 42.
The ODH reported 47 new deaths on July 31. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 10,790 individuals have been hospitalized, and 2,552 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 63.
The ODH reports 65,788 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 12,399 of the cases, 2,121 hospitalizations and 470 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.