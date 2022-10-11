The Beachwood Police Department is investigating the death of a 92-year-old male resident of Rose Senior Living in Beachwood who apparently died of a gunshot wound to the chest Oct. 2.
Police are apparently treating the death that occurred in a locked memory unit as a possible crime, with a nurse, three aides and at least two family members of the deceased referred to as “uncharged suspects” in a redacted police report.
Schonda Grays, executive director of Rose Senior Living Beachwood, notified residents and families of the death in an undated letter.
“I’m deeply saddened to share the loss of one of our residents over the weekend,” Grays wrote. “This is upsetting news, and I know you may have questions. I ask that you respect the confidentiality of the situation as well as the privacy of the resident and their loved ones as this is a personal and isolated event.”
In response to a request for comment, Grays wrote in an Oct. 11 email to the Cleveland Jewish News. “I can share with you that there are no concerns for our community safety or resident population. I am not at liberty to share additional details, as they are personal and isolated to one resident.”
Staff at the facility told Beachwood police officer Benjamin G. Bouw they entered the room when the resident’s medical alert pendant was activated and found the resident “lying on his back on his bed with a gun on the bed to his left,” according to Bouw’s police report.
“It appeared that the barrel of the gun had been extremely close to (the resident’s) chest when it was fired. The powder burns were very clear. No exit wound was found,” according to Bouw’s report.
A staff member placed the gun in a drawer in the resident’s room for safety reasons and then tried to find a pulse, the police report stated.
The Beachwood rescue squad was then notified and upon arrival detected no cardiac activity.
Dr. Ryan Heaney of Cleveland Clinic South Pointe Hospital in Warrensville Heights was called and declared the resident deceased at 12:02 a.m. Oct. 2.
An “uncharged suspect” told police officer Nolan Majewski that she last saw the resident alive at approximately 10:30 p.m. and that he had been lying on his stomach.
The gun is an F.I.E. Corp. Titan Tiger .38 special revolver, which had “an empty chamber one rotation forward from the hammer,” according to Bouw’s report. “When the cylinder was opened, a fired casing was found to have been under the hammer, and 4 other .38 special rounds were found in the subsequent chambers.”
Beachwood dispatch ran the serial number of the gun and “nothing was found on file,” according to Bouw’s report.
Bouw contacted the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Medical examiner investigator Peggy McPherson “found, what appeared to be, a small abrasion on (the resident’s) right hand, which may have been caused by the hammer of the gun,” according to Bouw’s report. “It appeared that (the resident) was right-handed since he had his watch on his left arm. McPherson found two additional .38 special rounds in (the resident’s) left pants pocket. These bullets looked similar to the bullets that were in the gun.”
The medical examiner’s staff took the resident’s body from the scene, Bouw wrote in the report.
“McPherson completed her investigation, and the room was locked and sealed,” Bouw wrote in the report. “McPherson took the handgun as evidence.”
Bouw took the resident’s cell phone and laptop as evidence and the cell phone was set on airplane mode and turned off.
As of Oct. 11, the medical examiner’s office had not determined a cause of death.
Bouw wrote in the report that a relative was supposed to have met with the resident on Oct. 1 about signing papers to sell his house, but it was not known if that meeting took place.
Someone listed as “uncharged suspect” “did not know that the resident had a handgun and did not know how (the resident) got the handgun into the facility.”
Beachwood police officer Jamey Appell took a DNA sample from the person who removed the gun from the bed.
McPherson asked that Beachwood police retain the sample “in case it is needed in the future,” Appell wrote in his report, adding that he requested an urgent response for a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives trace on the firearm.
Police took access reports for the locked unit as well as a list of all employees who worked there after 10 p.m. Oct. 1.
Corporate counsel for Edward Rose & Sons of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., the parent company of Rose Senior Living, could not be reached for comment.
Cassie Kinney, vice president/director of litigations and claims, for Life Care Services of Des Moines, Iowa, which manages Rose Senior Living in Beachwood, could not be reached for comment.
This is a developing story.