Ohio has 93,031 total cases of COVID-19 and 3,529 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Aug. 2.
The number of reported cases increased by 944 from Aug. 1.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 1,512,649. The daily percent positive is 5.3%, with a seven-day moving average of 5.8%, according to data from July 31.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 42.
The ODH reported 14 new deaths on Aug. 2. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 10,900 individuals have been hospitalized, and 2,560 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 63.
The ODH reports 68,394 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 12,646 of the cases, 2,126 hospitalizations and 477 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.