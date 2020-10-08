As the state is seeing an upward trend of coronavirus cases, 96 percent of Ohioans are living in a “red” level 3 or “orange” level 2 county as indicated on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.
“What you’re seeing in Ohio is wide-spread spread and we’re heading into winter,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said during a press conference. “I am deeply concerned about what I’m seeing.”
“Red” Level 3 indicates a very high exposure and spread while “orange” Level 2 indicates increased exposure and spread.
There are 18 red counties, the highest number since the week of July 23. There are 58 orange counties this week, the highest number ever reported.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said outbreaks have been linked to funerals or weddings in half of the new red counties this week.
“People are not being careful,” he said. “Think of the tragedy of people getting married and then two of the grandfathers are dead. We’re not blaming anybody, but this has got to stop. These lives are valuable. These lives matter. We can do better than this.”
Local health departments blame the spread on lax social distancing, not enough people wearing masks and people not following quarantine and isolation guidelines, DeWine said.
He also urged Ohioans again to get the flu vaccine, noting it might be “the most flu vaccination season in our history.”
More details for indoor visitation at nursing homes and assisted living centers are expected to come out later in the day, DeWine said. Visitation can resume Oct. 12 if a facility deems it safe to do so.
Ohio has had 164,262 total cases of COVID-19 and 4,983 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Oct. 8.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,519 from Oct. 7.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 3,480,214. The new daily percent positive cases 3.9%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 3.3%, according to data from Oct. 6.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 40.
The ODH reported 13 new deaths Oct. 7. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 16,200 individuals have been hospitalized, and 3,395 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 64.
The ODH reports 140,808 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 18,183 of the cases, 2,626 hospitalizations and 665 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.