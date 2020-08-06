Ohio has 97,471 total cases of COVID-19 and 3,618 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Aug. 6.

Gov. Mike DeWine has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office announced earlier Aug. 6. DeWine was tested ahead of greeting President Donald Trump when he arrived in Cleveland.

The governor's normal Thursday afternoon press conference had previously been rescheduled for Friday because of the president's visit.

DeWine will quarantine at his home in Cedarville for 14 days. His office did not say whether the Friday afternoon press conference would take place as scheduled.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted also was tested and is negative.

The number of reported cases increased by 1,166 from Aug. 5.

The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 1,592,841. The seven-day moving average of positive cases is 5.5%, according to data from Aug. 4. The new daily percent positive cases was not listed; that number was 5.0% on Aug. 3.

The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 42.

The ODH reported 22 new deaths Aug. 6. The median age of those who have died is 80.

The ODH reports 11,366 individuals have been hospitalized, and 2,627 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 63.

The ODH reports 74,612 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.

Cuyahoga County accounts for 13,141 of the cases, 2,177 hospitalizations and 491 deaths.

The county remains at the red level on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. Red is the second highest level on the system, meaning there is very high exposure and spread of the virus.

Key indicators putting Cuyahoga County at the red level are new cases per capita and non-congregate cases.

In total, 11 Ohio counties are at the red level, a decrease from last week when 13 counties were deemed red. The other Northeast Ohio county at the red level is Medina.

If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.