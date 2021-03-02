Ohio has had 970,583 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported March 2
The number of reported cases increased by 1,709 from March 1. The number of cases reported remains under the state's 21-day average of 2,154.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website.
Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
The change comes after the ODH announced the state's COVID-19 death count was underreported by about 4,200.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 10,084,481. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 3.8%, with a seven-day moving average of 4%, according to data from Feb. 27.
The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 50,503 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,160 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 68.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 121, with 12 ICU admissions. There are currently 1,181 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 295 are in the ICU, and 224 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 914,893 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 95,912 of the cases, 5,896 hospitalizations and 1,832 deaths.
A total of 1,725,712 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 938,600 Ohioans completed both doses as of March 2.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.