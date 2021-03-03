Ohio has had 972,605 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported March 3.
The number of reported cases increased by 2,022 from March 2.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The ODH reports 50,613 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,174 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website.
Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
The change comes after the ODH announced the state's COVID-19 death count was underreported by about 4,200.
The ODH reports 916,592 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 96,186 of the cases, 5,906 hospitalizations and 1,832 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.