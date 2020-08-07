Following what he described as a “crazy day” where he announced he tested positive for coronavirus and later tested negative, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine continued with his scheduled coronavirus briefing on Aug. 7 from his home in Cedarville.
Prior to DeWine meeting with President Donald Trump on Aug. 6, DeWine received a positive coronavirus result on a rapid coronavirus test.
He took a second test later in the day, which is considered a more accurate test, and learned that he was negative later the same day.
The president called DeWine after his negative coronavirus test to see how he was getting along, which DeWine said he appreciated.
After the “rollercoaster” of test results, DeWine brought Dr. Peter Mohler, chief scientific officer at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, to explain the two different types of testing.
The first test DeWine received was an antigen “rapid test”, which came back as positive. Later that day, he took a polymerase chain reaction test, which came back as negative.
Mohler described the PCR test as the “golden standard.” It’s the test the vast majority of Ohioans have taken when going to get tested.
He compared the test to a high-powered telescope that magnifies viral material so it can be seen.
“This is an incredibly sensitive and incredibly accurate … way to look at the virus,” he said. “Even a very small minuscule bit of the virus can be amplified and because of that it can be very sensitive.”
The antigen test, which he likened to a pair of binoculars, can give a quick look but can give false negatives and false positives.
“Like binoculars, you’re going to miss some stars, but the good part is that you’re going to have lots of these across the field,” he said.
Earlier in the week, DeWine announced Ohio is entering into a six-state purchasing agreement to expand the use of rapid point-of-care tests. After this experience, DeWine said the state needs to think about how to deploy antigen tests in the future.
“Having to drill down on the different between the two tests is that when we deploy an antigen test, we have to think long and hard how we’re going to deploy it,” he said. “It has certain advantages, we know what the advantages are, but we also know the reliability is not nearly as good as the PCR test most Ohioans have had.”
He added that going through the testing experience yesterday pushed his head “right into it and say, ‘Hey let’s look at the reliability of this test.’”
As he turned to sports at the college, high school and junior high level, DeWine said there will be more guidance released next week.
He notes the he has confidence in how schools are handing the pandemic. The concern, however, during the time students are out of the classroom and in public.
He said he hopes school administrators, teachers, coaches and other staff members will continue to explain to students how important it is to be careful around others and those that are around high-risk adults.
“Talk to the students about the rest of the day when they leave and how careful they need to be," DeWine said. "I really believe that what teachers, what coaches, what others say to their students over the next few weeks is really going to determine – to a great extent – how well we do."
DeWine noted seeing a positive movement when looking at this week’s Ohio Public Health Advisory System. A handful have gone from red down to orange on the map.
While Cuyahoga County still remains red, DeWine said it is seeming to do better as the number of daily reported cases decreased. However, the county still exceeds the CDC’s threshold for high incidents.
The county remains at the red level on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. Red is the second highest level on the system, meaning there is very high exposure and spread of the virus.
Key indicators putting Cuyahoga County at the red level are new cases per capita and non-congregate cases.
In total, 11 Ohio counties are at the red level, a decrease from last week when 13 counties were deemed red. The other Northeast Ohio county at the red level is Medina.
Ohio has 98,675 total cases of COVID-19 and 3,652 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Aug. 7.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,204 from Aug. 6.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 1,617,822. The seven-day moving average of positive cases is 5.4%, according to data from Aug. 5. The new daily percent positive cases 5.1%
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 42.
The ODH reported 34 new deaths Aug. 7. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 11,447 individuals have been hospitalized, and 2,641 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 63.
The ODH reports 75,975 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 13,269 of the cases, 2,187 hospitalizations and 498 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.