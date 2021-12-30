For Jewish Clevelanders, 2021 was a year to remember.

As a look back, the Cleveland Jewish News has compiled the top stories of the year – ranging from COVID-19 coverage at home, nationally and worldwide, local breaking news coverage, in-depth reporting and feel-good stories that remained with readers throughout the last 12 months.

Those stories ranged from the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland and Green Road Synagogue opening state-of-the-art buildings, Park Synagogue announcing it had reached an agreement to sell its historic Cleveland Heights building, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland raising a record $34,023,524 for its Campaign for Jewish Needs, to the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation announcing a $50 million donation to The Cleveland Orchestra – the largest gift in the foundation’s history.