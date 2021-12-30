For Jewish Clevelanders, 2021 was a year to remember.
As a look back, the Cleveland Jewish News has compiled the top stories of the year – ranging from COVID-19 coverage at home, nationally and worldwide, local breaking news coverage, in-depth reporting and feel-good stories that remained with readers throughout the last 12 months.
Those stories ranged from the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland and Green Road Synagogue opening state-of-the-art buildings, Park Synagogue announcing it had reached an agreement to sell its historic Cleveland Heights building, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland raising a record $34,023,524 for its Campaign for Jewish Needs, to the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation announcing a $50 million donation to The Cleveland Orchestra – the largest gift in the foundation’s history.
JANUARY
Condemnation was swift and loud from elected officials from Ohio and Jewish organizations after hundreds of violent supporters of President Do…
A school librarian was placed on paid administrative leave by Shaker Heights City School District after she was accused of first-degree child …
Sounding humanitarian themes and a message of unity in his Jan. 20 address, President Joe Biden’s inauguration was heralded with hope by the h…
Becca and Michael Suhy founded the Allison Rose Foundation following the death of their daughter, Allison Rose Suhy, at age 18 from an anaphyl…
Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel will undergo a major renovation and a 3,800-square-foot expansion representing a $3 million investment…
FEBRUARY
This story has been updated to reflect the correct location from where Temple Emanu El relocated.
Jan. 3 wasn’t just a normal Sunday for Lyndhurst resident Simon Fixler. It was the day he reached a century of life – a milestone made even mo…
Ten years ago, Rabbi Joshua Caruso wondered why there was an unspoken separation among Greater Cleveland’s places of worship and religious-bas…
Beachwood police officer Blake G. Rogers was fired Feb. 22, nearly 20 months after being involved in the shooting of a shoplifting suspect at …
Solon High School Principal Erin Short was placed on paid administrative leave Feb. 15 over an incident that is alleged to have occurred more …
MARCH
For more than 4½ hours March 1, the Pepper Pike planning and zoning commission heard concerns and endorsements from residents regarding a zoni…
David Silverstein, the athletic trainer at Shaw High School in East Cleveland, was still out on the court during halftime of the Cardinals’ ba…
Cleveland State University’s Bert L. and Iris S. Wolstein Center will serve as one of two eight-week Federal Emergency Planning Administration…
A U.S. attorney’s office is attempting to seize $2,197,323 in cash, houses, gold, a boat, a sports car, watches and other assets following a S…
Solon High School principal Erin Short was reinstated March 12 after Solon’s city prosecutor determined there was no criminal activity on her part.
The city of University Heights has blocked operation of the Aleksander Shul at 4380 University Parkway with a cease-and-desist order.
APRIL
Cleveland Heights City Council has approved a $42 million expansion of MetroHealth Cleveland Heights Medical Center.
The lawyer for a Cleveland man who was shot by a Beachwood police officer at Beachwood Place on June 27, 2019, during a shoplifting incident f…
Oberlin College will become one of only a handful of liberal arts colleges throughout the country to offer students a certified kosher kitchen…
Warning: This article contains graphic and vulgar content and may be offensive. Reader discretion is advised.
As Montefiore faces federal fines of $316,980 stemming from falsified COVID-19 testing in October 2020, a criminal investigation is underway, …
When Tibor Rosenberg decided to sell Tibor’s Kosher Meats and his name, he did not know one of the new owners was engaged in an alleged multi-…
MAY
Yossi Kohn of Cleveland Heights, who was among the 45 people killed in the April 30 tragedy during a Lag b’Omer festival at Mount Meron in Isr…
Somehow a critical video at Montefiore was erased, according to the lawyer representing two nurses fired for allegedly falsifying COVID-19 tes…
Warning: This article contains graphic and vulgar content and may be offensive. Reader discretion is advised.
Hannah Plotkin could have sworn she heard clashing and sirens outside of her classroom in Jerusalem around 6 p.m. May 10.
The Cleveland Jewish Publication Company received all the public records it was seeking, as well as all its attorneys’ fees, after a yearlong …
This story has been updated to accurately reflect David Pearl's comments.
A former part-time Sunday school teacher was indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury May 18 on 22 counts of offenses, all but one having to d…
JUNE
Congregation Zichron Chaim will build a new synagogue on the corner of Summerfield and South Green roads about a half-mile from its existing b…
A former Mayfield Middle School eighth-grade math teacher, who was also a girls’ track and field coach, sent money and gift cards to students …
As Debbie Goldsmith’s 12-year-old son, Shai, watched the heckling at the June 13 session of the Knesset during the swearing in of Naftali Benn…
Dubbed “the best mailman in the whole world” by one Beachwood resident, Aaron Johnson was feeling the love on his 60th birthday, when resident…
Congregants of the Aleksander Shul will lose their spiritual home at 4380 University Parkway on July 29, following 19 months of negotiations a…
As we slowly recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, that good news is tempered by various challenges that were highlighted over the past year. Th…
Jennifer Sherman, daughter of Aliza Sherman, confirmed to the Cleveland Jewish News June 18 that Cleveland Chief of Police Calvin Williams sen…
JULY
As members of her family held out hope for finding Judy Spiegel alive in the rubble of Champlain Towers South – a week after the 40-year-old, …
“Hatzalah is working closely with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue ... our role is to give medical attention to patients and deal with families,” Joseph Dahan, a Hatzalah director at the scene, told JNS.
After purchasing Landerhaven in late August 2020, Driftwood Hospitality – formerly known as Driftwood Restaurants & Catering – sought to r…
After a decade of renting spaces to house its programming and offices, Jewish Family Experience has established permanent roots in University …
After seeing posts online and receiving emails from organizations that she’s involved in, Fran Gordon hopped in her car and drove to Washingto…
Seventy-five-year-old Susan Paris is not like most people her age. And saying she is physically active would simply be an understatement when …
Violet Spevack, who penned the Cleveland Jewish News “Cavalcade” column for 50 years, celebrated her 105th birthday July 15.
The sounds of electric power tools at work and boxes being torn open at Grove Kosher Market in South Euclid meant one thing: the grocery store…
A University Heights Ben & Jerry’s franchise owner is teaming up with other Jewish franchisees to “fight back” against Unilever, Ben &…
AUGUST
In recent years as Green Road Synagogue was using its original building, the lobby and hallways were crammed with strollers. Not anymore.
Starting as a small settlement of log cabins in the early 1800s, the city of Cleveland Heights will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Aug. 9.
August “Augie” Napoli, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Cleveland, will not take his “foot off the gas” leading up to his retirement…
University Hospitals is opening an outpatient clinic at Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood to address symptoms and effects of what is known as …
In an Aug. 2 Zoom meeting, the Pepper Pike planning commission unanimously approved an extension of a nonconforming use variance that would al…
Construction is moving forward on a $32.5 million educational complex housing the early childhood and boys’ elementary school at Hebrew Academ…
The Cleveland Jewish News celebrated the 2021 class of CJN and Classic Lexus 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe Aug. 24, spotlighting some of t…
Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights has come a long way since its limited space forced religious school classes into its basement and …
The former Solon schools band director was arraigned Aug. 23 on an additional count of gross sexual imposition bringing the number of alleged victims to 10 and the number of charges against him to 19.
SEPTEMBER
Montefiore’s former administrator will face a state administrative hearing May 4 and May 5, 2022, according to Deborah Veley, executive direct…
Beachwood City Council passed incentive packages at its Aug. 30 meeting that will bring GE Current, a Daintree company, to 23550 Commerce Park…
On Sept. 11, 2001, the rising sun unknowingly birthed a day of infamy.
Mel Wasserman couldn’t help but notice that he was experiencing an odd set of maladies about three years ago.
This story has been updated to include comments from the Jewish Federation of Cleveland
The Toledo Jewish community is breathing a sigh of relief after an Ohio man who planned to provide material support to ISIS and attack two Tol…
Content warning: This article contains descriptive content that is sexual in nature. Reader discretion is advised.
Park Synagogue has entered into a memorandum of understanding with local development group Sustainable Community Associates for the synagogue’…
OCTOBER
The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation will give $50 million to The Cleveland Orchestra to strengthen the orchestra’s future finances a…
Beachwood Mayor Martin Horwitz touts record; Councilman Justin Berns cites need for change in CJN debate
First-term Beachwood Mayor Martin S. Horwitz and city councilman Justin Berns shared their visions for the future of the city in an hour-long …
A few days shy of the fourth anniversary of the story that spurred the international #MeToo movement, Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times in…
Content warning: This article contains descriptive content that is sexual in nature. Reader discretion is advised.
The Jewish Federation of Cleveland raised $1,396,626 in its annual Super Sunday fundraising event Oct. 10.
Content warning: This report contains disturbing and offensive material. Reader discretion is advised.
We have waited for more than a year to host the Cleveland Jewish News 18 Difference Makers awards ceremony in person – again.
In a car on our way from Jerusalem to Zichron Yaacov, celebrating the nuptials of my son, Elan, and my daughter-in-law, Chloe, Waze took us th…
After 64 years, two locations and two owners, Lucy’s Sweet Surrender in Shaker Heights is closing its recipe books for good.
NOVEMBER
Beachwood City Councilman Justin Berns, who has worked his way through the ranks of city leadership starting as a volunteer firefighter at age…
Congregations Rodef Sholom and Ohev Tzedek-Shaarei Torah, two prominent and historic synagogues in Youngstown, have merged and will be called …
Ohio’s reported hate crimes increased by 55% in 2020 from 2019 – from 346 to 538 – after the FBI revised its data based on a glitch, James Pas…
Rebbetzin Miriam Dessler, who helped build Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights and Beachwood with her late husband, Rabbi Nochum …
Solon City Council accepted Solon Community Living’s bid to purchase 3.65 acres on Aurora Road and Portz Parkway to develop and build a 14-uni…
Citing his age, his commitment to family and his belief that fresh leadership enhances government, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish ann…
For the first time since 1986, Twinsburg will house a synagogue – at 9945 Vail Road.
Rabbi Matt Cohen is coming home to be the next rabbi of Temple Emanu El in Orange.
DECEMBER
Honda of Cleveland Heights, formerly operating as Foundation Honda, has a new owner and a new name.
The Jewish Federation of Cleveland raised a record $34,023,524 in its 2022 annual Campaign for Jewish Needs.
University Heights City Council affirmed the planning commission’s decision to allow Aleksander Shul a special-use permit and variances to con…
On Dec. 6, Mt. Sinai Health Foundation celebrated its new name and commemorated its new office at 10501 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland’s University …
David Harris, the longtime executive director of American Jewish Committee, looked back on his more than 30 years leading the organization and…
At the Cleveland Jewish News’ 2021 18 Difference Makers event Dec. 9, attendees were witness to the collective moral compass of each of the ho…
Daniel A. Carlson, a former Mayfield Middle School teacher and girls’ track coach, is now allowed to have court supervised release with GPS mo…
Doctors from University Hospitals and Cleveland Clinic spoke at a joint virtual press conference Dec. 21 to plead with residents of Northeast …
The Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, publisher of the Cleveland Jewish News, announced Dec. 21 that it has reached an agreement with the …
Jewish organizations at The Ohio State University in Columbus and across the state have condemned statements made by an OSU professor, who referred to “Jewing down” people as a “way of the world” in Mexico, and then used the phrase “Jew us down” a second time in her Oct. 18 lecture.
GE Current, which planned to relocate its headquarters from East Cleveland’s Nela Park to Beachwood’s Commerce Park is reconsidering its local…
Publisher's note: This story was updated at 5:40 Dec. 29 to include that neither Rogers' nor the city's attorneys could be reached for comment.