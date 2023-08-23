The Mandel Jewish Community Center’s upcoming fundraiser, “A Play at The J,” celebrates 25 years of Playmakers Youth Theatre with a cabaret-style evening of entertainment on Aug. 31 at its Stonehill Auditorium in Beachwood.
The show will include Playmakers Youth Theater, an educational theater program for students in grades kindergarten through college, alumni and students to showcase the programs’ years of impact.
“I think especially this year, as we celebrate 25 years of Playmakers Theater, the program has undoubtedly impacted hundreds and hundreds of kids over the years, if not more, and this gives us a chance to really showcase the program and highlight 25 years,” Becky Rocker, event chair, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Special guests for the evening include Playmakers Youth Theater alumni Jordan Matthew Brown, who played Elder Cunningham in “The Book of Mormon” during its national tour across North America, and Sophie Madorsky, who played Sarah in “The Notebook” at Chicago Shakespeare Theater. Programming will be interactive and intergenerational, Rocker said.
“It’ll be a lot of singing, there will be ways for the audience to interact as well,” she said.
The V.I.P. Cocktail Reception for event sponsors begins at 6:30 p.m. while the general admission showtime program begins at 7:30 p.m. with popcorn, candy, sorbet and drinks provided for the show. An online auction is also being planned for this year, said Rocker, a congregant at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood.
A portion of the proceeds from the fundraiser will support the purchase of a new sound system for the Stonehill Auditorium, benefiting Playmakers Youth Theatre and other community events. Other proceeds will offset the operating cost of the Mandel JCC.
Last year, the event raised $175,000 for the Mandel JCC. There is no financial goal for this year’s fundraiser, Glenda Bogar, communications manager for the Mandel JCC, told the CJN in an email.
“We are always hopeful that the community recognizes the impact we have and helps close the financial gaps between membership and program fees and what is needed to support The J’s operating expenses,” Bogar said.
Rocker said she and her family have been touched by Mandel JCC programming.
“It’s really become like a second home for my family,” Rocker, who lives in Shaker Heights with her husband and three children, said. “I feel like every program at the J has touched my family in some way, whether it’s the book festival, film festival or a kid’s day festival. We’ve met amazing people and friends as members and through school and Camp.”
Her oldest daughter, Dylan Rocker, 12, has also grown a community and confidence through Playmakers Youth Theater, the reason Becky Rocker became involved in “A Play at the J.”
“The program is incredibly special to me,” Rocker said. “I knew I wanted to give back and be a part of this event because it means so much to my family made such a difference in my daughter’s life.”
Rocker is the former Mandel JCC marketing manager and the daughter-in-law of Mikki Rocker, daughter of Herman Eigen, a former executive director of the JCC, who ushered in an era of growth for newly formed Mandel JCC, stated a news release.
“A Play at the J,” formerly “Play at the J,” began in 2016 and has taken on many variations throughout the years. In 2021, it was a virtual game event, and in 2022, it was a celebration of the retirement of Michael Hyman, former president and CEO of the Mandel JCC, Bogar said.
It is the Mandel JCC’s largest fundraiser of the year.