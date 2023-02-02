Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a former Shaker Heights resident, told the Cleveland Jewish News last weekend’s escalation of Israeli-Palestinian violence in two attacks in east Jerusalem is the result of a “perfect storm.”
A 21-year-old Palestinian gunman killed seven and wounded three others Jan. 27 outside the Ateret Avraham synagogue in Neve Yaakov, a Jewish area in east Jerusalem, before police shot and killed him, The Associated Press reported. It was the deadliest attack on Israelis since eight were killed in a 2008 shooting in a Jewish seminary in Jerusalem.
A second attack occurred less than 12 hours later when a 13-year-old Palestinian shot and wounded a 47-year-old Israeli man and his 22-year-old son, an off-duty IDF officer, Jan. 28 outside Jerusalem’s Old City walls in the City of David area.
CNN reported the two men were taken to the trauma unit of the Shaare Zedek Medical Center, where the son was in serious but stable condition and the father was released as of Feb. 1.
The violence in Jerusalem came a day after an Israeli military raid killed nine in the West Bank town of Jenin – the deadliest single raid in the West Bank in two decades. A 10th Palestinian was killed in separate fighting near Jerusalem, AP reported.
“I think Israelis and Palestinians have reached this sort of strategic cul-de-sac,” Miller said. “There are four forces (that) are coming together to create a perfect storm – which I suspect, almost guarantee, even if this current crisis is resolved, that it’s only a matter of time before the next one breaks out.”
Miller served for more than two decades as State Department Middle East analyst and negotiator in both Republican and Democratic administrations. He explained the four forces are a 56-year-old Israeli military occupation of the West Bank; the Palestinian Authority losing credibility and control over key areas such as Nablus and Jenin; Palestinian-armed groups continuing to plan attacks with encouragement from Hamas in Gaza; and now the “most extremist, fundamentalist government in the history of the state of Israel” with Itamar Ben-Gvir as national security minister and Bezalel Smotrich as finance minister in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government.
As 2022 was the deadliest year for Palestinians and Israelis since 2005, Miller said the stage for the recent violence was partially set under the governments of Prime Ministers Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid.
“So, this recent state may have been triggered by these Israeli raidings of Jenin, but ... from Israeli reporting, the gunman was responding not to Jenin, but to the murder of his grandfather and the death of a distant cousin at the hands of the Israelis,” he said.
The violence came just days before U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to meet with Netanyahu and Israeli President Isaac Herzog, in which Blinken expressed his condolences for the victims to the prime minister, according to the Jewish News Syndicate.
Blinken said the recent surge in violence was deeply concerning and that it’s the responsibility of both sides to take steps to de-escalate the situation, AP reported. He said he was leaving two senior aides behind to explore ideas on how to lower the tensions, but declined to say what those ideas are, according to AP.
Miller said the important issues to the U.S. and Israel relationship on Blinken’s trip were Israeli policy on Ukraine, Iran, maintaining democracy and the response to Palestinians, but that the Biden administration would go to great lengths to avoid confrontation.
“What Blinken can accomplish on this trip is pretty slim because the Israeli government has already taken steps that will be difficult to reverse in response to the worst terrorist attack in Jerusalem in 15 years,” Miller told the CJN.
In response to the shootings, the Israeli government said it would expand it’s home-demolition policy to include those whose attacks did not result in fatalities, increase the number of firearms permits available to Israelis and heighten penalties for family members of those who engage in terror, including denying them the right to live in Israel, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported.
In a statement sent to the CJN, Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and national director of the Anti-Defamation League, condemned the attacks, which occurred on Shabbat and immediately after the commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
“The casualties of these appalling crimes included elderly people, married couples and innocent passersby,” Greenblatt wrote. “As we continue to witness the intentional escalation of violence and terror in Israel, ADL remains committed to the security of the Jewish state, fighting hate and extremism in all forms, and working for a peaceful future.
“Our thoughts remain with the weekend’s victims and their families, and we pray for the swift recovery of the survivors from both attacks.”