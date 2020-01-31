President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have called the peace plan the president released on Jan. 28 historic.
“All prior administrations from President Lyndon Johnson have tried and bitterly failed, but I was not elected to do small things or shy away from big problems,” Trump said by way of introduction of the plan that includes a two-state solution over a 10-year period with a Palestinian capital east of Jerusalem. “Today Israel has taken a giant step toward peace.”
“My vision presents a win-win opportunity for both sides, a realistic two-state solution that resolves the risk of Palestinian statehood to Israel’s security.”
Netanyahu called the plan brilliant.
“For decades, that peace has proved elusive despite so many well-intentioned plans, one after the other, they failed. Why did they fail? They failed because they did not strike the right balance between Israel’s vital security and national interests and the Palestinians aspirations for self-determination. Too many plans tried to pressure Israel to withdraw from vital territory like the Jordan Valley.”
The Associated Press reported the plan does the following: Provides for mutually agreed land swaps; Jerusalem’s holy sites, which are sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims, should be open to worshipers; allows Israel to immediately annex virtually all settlements in the occupied West Bank; Israel will maintain overriding security responsibility for the state of Palestine, which will be fully demilitarized; and “there shall be no right of return by, or absorption of, any Palestinian refugee into the state of Israel.”
Despite assurances from Netanyahu and Trump, a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for Peace and a Rocky River lawyer who has a high profile in Cleveland’s Palestinian-American community both said the Trump administration’s peace plan has no future partly because it did not include input from Palestinian leaders.
Skepticism about the plan
“This is going to be the fastest disappearing peace plan in history, I think,” said Aaron David Miller, senior fellow at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington, D.C., and a former Middle East peace negotiator in Republican and Democratic administrations. “Nothing’s going to happen. It’s over. The plan will sit there.”
Miller said he expects Israel to exert itself in the Palestinian territories.
He grew up in Cleveland Heights and Shaker Heights.
“The Israelis will act probably to extend Israeli law, gradually,” he said. “There’ll be an election on March 2. This is all about Israel. The Palestinians may protest. There may be demonstrations. The Arab states are virtually locked into an investment trap because they don’t want to anger Donald Trump, but they’re not prepared to actively endorse the plan let alone provide the incentives or the disincentives to make it work.”
Ziad Tayeh, a North Olmsted resident whose father was born in the Palestinian territories and whose mother spent much of her childhood there, said he awaited the announcement with an open mind. And while he was disappointed with the plan, he was not surprised.
“Well, I think the Palestinians will obviously reject any proposal with the terms that are set forth in this purported peace deal,” Tayeh said. “I do believe that the Israelis through Netanyahu and Trump have put forth this purported plan as a way to legitimize a theft of Palestinian territory. So when the Palestinians inevitably reject this terrible purported deal, the Israeli government will shrug and pretend that they had attempted a peaceful solution and now since they couldn’t achieve what they wanted to through peace, they’ll have to do it through seizing more Palestinian territory.”
Both said that without regard to primary interests of Palestinians, particularly for a capital in Jerusalem, there will not be buy-in from Palestinians.
“I think there already is backlash,” said Tayeh, who is president of the Islamic Center of Cleveland in Parma, but said he was speaking only for himself, not representing anyone in his remarks. “I know that there have been some protests in some of the Palestinian territories. But this is to me more of the same. I think that the Palestinians have unfortunately come to expect this from Americans, who are never neutral in their dealings when it comes to the Palestinians and Israelis and obviously I don’t think they’re going to have much faith in the Israelis who have been stealing their territory for the better part of a century.”
Domestic agendas
Both identified domestic agendas playing out in the negotiations.
Miller pointed out that the Trump administration would like to have Netanyahu in office in November.
“He’s very useful for them to solidify domestic constituencies shave off whatever percentage of the Jewish community that aren’t voting Democrat, and creating the image and the reality that the Republican Party and Donald Trump is the go-to party when it comes to being pro-Israel, and you get the plan out before it’s too deep in the 2020 electoral season,” Miller said. “I really do think that the strategic purpose of this plan is to reframe American policy toward a solution to the Israeli Palestinian conflict and to overturn the policy of the last three administrations.”
Tayeh saw the release date as significant as well.
“I think for both Netanyahu and Trump, I believe that there are domestic benefits because Trump gets to rally up some support and deflect from the impeachment hearings,” Tayeh said. “Netanyahu was recently indicted for criminal charges related to his office. And what better way to kind of circumvent discussions about these important issues than to bring forth a purported deal that they call the deal of the century.”
Tayeh said the plan, as laid out, offers very little.
“Look there’s always a starting point,” he said. “I just don’t think this is a very good one. The Palestinians are relinquishing every claim that they have to Jerusalem. They would get a capital in some unknown place east of Jerusalem that Trump could not even identify. The Israelis are essentially taking full control of the West Bank except for disconnected pockets of land over which they would maintain very limited control. (The Palestinians) don’t have any control over their borders, their air, their seas, and really little control or sovereignty over any territory whatsoever.”
Final reflections
Miller said he holds out hope for a two-state solution under different circumstances.
“We need leaders on both sides, who are masters of their political constituencies, not prisoners of their politics and ideologies,” he said. “No. 2, you need a real sense of ownership on the part of the Israelis and Palestinians. It’s no secret that the three major breakthroughs in the history of the peace process occurred without the foreknowledge of the U.S. Arabs and Israelis were meeting secretly without our knowledge. And finally you need an administration that knows what it’s doing. I mean I haven’t seen an alignment of those factors for quite some time.”
Tayeh said he holds out hope as well.
“After the war in ‘67, my dad and his father lost a lot of the land that they had previously owned,” he said. “He came to the United States but we frequently traveled to the Palestinian territories. Unfortunately, I haven’t done so in several years, but my parents go back at least once or twice a year to maintain that connection. And I hope that it’s a place I can one day continue to visit and maybe my grandchildren will also have the opportunity to do so. And I want to maintain those ties.”