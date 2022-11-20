Chicago-based pilates studio, Ab & Flow, is opening its second location in the atrium shops of Eton Chagrin Boulevard. The studio will offer private, semi-private and group classes, tailored to all fitness levels.
Beginners can sign up for the #BasicAF session, which is fit for anyone newer to pilates. Advanced pilates participants can join the #SweatyAF session.
Ab & Flow’s first studio opened five years ago in Chicago by Marie DiStasio, a certified pilates instructor. Her goal is to make pilates accessible to people of all fitness backgrounds, according to a press release. “We are thrilled to welcome Ab & Flow to our family of retailers inside the atrium shops of Eton Chagrin Boulevard,” said Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing at Stark Enterprises in Cleveland, in the release. “Marie and her studio perfectly complement our interior atrium shops by making Eton a destination for guests to focus on their health and wellness.”
Ab & Flow is set to open this winter.