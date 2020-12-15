Abattoir Gallery opened in Cleveland’s Hildebrandt Building in Clark Fulton. Its mission is to support the best artists in Northeast Ohio and show them in context of larger national trends, according to a news release.
Since opening in June, Abattoir Gallery has organized two-person shows, each with an artist with Cleveland tie, alongside another from elsewhere.
Planned shows for next year include artists John Pearson, Al Ruppersberg and Zach Bruder, all with Cleveland roots.
Co-owner Lisa Kurzner has organized art shows for the Cleveland Museum of Art in Cleveland, Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland in Cleveland and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Roe Green Gallery in Beachwood. She was also the Cleveland-based curator for the first FRONT International: Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art in 2018.