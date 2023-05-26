As demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial reform proposal persist in Israel, the divisions seeped their way into the Extraordinary World Zionist Congress.
According to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, left-wing and centrist delegates to the group, which determines policy for the World Zionist Organization, an arm of the Jewish Agency for Israel, rallied in front of Israel’s Supreme Court April 20 to protest the judicial reform, and delegates from right-wing groups sought to block voting on resolutions critical of the Israeli government.
Clevelanders Tom Sudow, representing Conservative Judaism in the MERCAZ party, and Tom Abelson, representing Reform Judaism in the ARZENU faction, attended the Congress in Jerusalem as delegates. More than 2,000 people attended.
“I came to the Congress ready to vote on a series of resolutions that would make global Jewry’s voice heard loud and clear in favor of a pluralistic, Jewish, and democratic Israel,” Sudow wrote in an email to the CJN May 4.
Instead, voting was disrupted when a right-wing bloc made up of Mizrachi, Likud, Shas and Eretz Hakodesh put together enough signatures to force a vote by name – a process that would have taken hours as nearly 700 delegates would be called one by one for all 18 resolutions, according to the Jewish News Syndicate. It was then agreed that resolutions would not be voted on during the Congress, but electronically soon after, which took place May 21 through May 23.
“The bottom line was that the far-right missed three deadlines to submit a resolution,” Abelson, a past president of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood and past board member of the Union for Reform Judaism, told the Cleveland Jewish News May 2. “When they realized that some liberal resolutions, including statements against planned judicial reform ... and changes in the Law of Return which would have changed the definition of who is a Jew, among others ... would pass a vote in the World Zionist Organization Congress, they were able to use political means to delay voting on all resolutions. They would only allow immediate voting if the left would remove two key resolutions.”
Both resolutions made it to the electronic vote and passed.
Sudow, a member of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation and Park Synagogue, both in Pepper Pike, wrote that while the “far right and the ultra-Orthodox parties” attempted to stop conversations at the Congress, they ultimately failed as other parties came together to send a message.
“Because of the power, influence, and coordination between MERCAZ, Artza and our partners and allies, Israel’s government will receive a clear message from the representative body of Jews of all stripes from around the world: Israel must remain a Jewish and democratic state that’s a home for each and every Jew,” he wrote.
His experience as a delegate demonstrated the importance of engaging with Israel and fighting for its future at this moment in its history, wrote Sudow, a past international president of the Federation of Jewish Men’s Clubs and board member of Mercaz.
“At the Congress, I saw first-hand the battle for Israel’s democracy that has overtaken the country in recent months. I was proud to stand with Jews from Israel and around the world, from all backgrounds, who want to see (and live in) a country that is open to all Jews,” he wrote. “That moment served as a reminder that politics – while sometimes pushing us outside of our own comfort zones – is the way we make our voices heard in democratic systems.”
Typically held every five years and last held virtually in 2020, the World Zionist Congress convened April 19 through April 21 in Jerusalem for an extraordinary convention.
“This is the first time that’s been invoked, and it was invoked both because of issues of importance to the World Zionist Organization going on in Israel at this time, and also because of the desire to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the state,” said Abelson, a resident of Shaker Heights.
The Congress also marks the 125th anniversary of the first Congress held in Basel, Switzerland in 1897.
Abelson was first selected as a delegate and served as an alternate during the 38th Zionist Congress in 2020, but this time he was able to attend the in-person Congress, committee meetings and discussions, as well as vote – when it took place electronically.
“Each committee met in order to hone the resolutions that were presented to us,” he said. “Mine had to do with issues related to the Holocaust, and they were really uncontested and had broad appeal.”
His committee focused on resolutions to encourage WZO to work toward documenting the stories of Holocaust survivors and combat the exclusion of Jews in multicultural education efforts around the world, he said. Both passed with overwhelming support.
Despite the divisions, he highlighted the range and diversity of the protesters in Israel, calling it a “very broad protest of like-minded people who are concerned about the future” and coming out in opposition of the “far-right’s” plans relative to judicial reform and who is a Jew. Likewise, the WZO Congress, as usual, included diverse delegation that were able to substantially work together through much of the Congress.
“There were members from the center and the right and the left working together to do what we could to preserve and support the state of Israel,” Abelson said. “That is heartening to see as well.
“It’s clear that Jews in Israel and all over the world consider present government’s proposals to be a threat to both the Jewish and the democratic nature of Israel and are not just an internal matter. They are existential matters relative to the nature of the country that was founded as a haven for all Jews. The protesters have requested and encouraged the support of the diaspora and they are receiving that support.”