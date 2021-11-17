Chagrin Boulevard is closed from South Green Road to Warrensville Center Road in both directions due to a multi-vehicle accident. One side of Chagrin Boulevard is in Beachwood and the other side is in Highland Hills.

Beachwood Police Officer Jamey Appell said in a news release “it will be closed for several hours at this point.”

Appell said the crash occurred at about 2 p.m. Nov. 17 and involves injuries.

No other information is known at this time, according to Appell.

This is a developing story.