Israel Nitzan, acting consul general of Israel at the Israeli consulate in New York City, met with government officials and community members in Cleveland and Columbus July 1 and July 2, during his first visit to Ohio since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During these meetings, Nitzan discussed collaborative, bipartisan efforts that would strengthen Israel and Ohio’s relationship through shared technology, economic opportunities and solutions to commonly held societal problems.
“What we’re looking for is to promote collaboration and cooperation between Israelis and local Ohioans,” Nitzan told the Cleveland Jewish News July 2. “Our goal is to work with not only Jews, but community leaders from diverse communities, and find the relevant areas in which they can have a dialogue with their peers in Israel on challenges and opportunities in different areas.”
Nitzan started as acting consul general of Israel in August 2020, after joining the consulate as deputy consul general in August 2018. In his position, he represents Israel within the consulate’s five states of responsibility: Ohio, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.
Nitzan attributed his two-day Ohio visit to an invitation he received to attend the Ohio Jewish Communities’ annual meeting July 1 in Columbus. He and his team then scheduled meetings and appearances with Cleveland and Columbus government officials, Jewish federation leaders and community stakeholders.
Nitzan met with political figures like Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Ohio Development Services Agency Director Lydia Mihalik, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish and Cleveland City Council president and mayoral candidate Kevin Kelley. He also visited the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood, on top of taking part in OJC’s annual meeting panel where he spoke about Israeli-Ohioan digital services.
Israel is a vital partner, especially as we work to move Ohio forward. It was an honor to host the Acting Consulate General of Israel in my office today and join him at the Ohio Jewish Communities annual meeting to discuss the opportunity for continued collaboration. pic.twitter.com/NGeMCaSWPx— Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) July 2, 2021
At the forefront of these conversations was devising ways to exchange Israel’s and Ohio’s technology. Nitzan and those he met with also tackled methods to solve community and state-level challenges through Israeli partnerships, like empowering under served youth, promoting STEM education and supporting small- and medium-sized businesses in Israel and Ohio.
“It’s figuring out, what can we learn from you, what you can learn from us,” Nitzan said. “This creates this very meaningful relationship that will benefit both states, and will eventually strengthen this very special bond between states and our peoples.”
Nitzan said efforts are also being cultivated in his partnerships that directly address and target antisemitism and its recent rise across the United States.
Following over a year of socially-distanced Zoom and telephone calls, Nitzan said it was greatly needed and appreciated to meet with government officials and community members directly. He and those he met with worked diligently to brainstorm methods of collaboration between Ohio and Israel – a relationship that Nitzan called “very strong.”
“In the meetings we attended and took part of, we were so warmly welcomed by both the Jewish community and the government agencies,” Nitzan told the CJN. “The discussions were very important. ... Ohio is a major economic player for Israel in the United States.”
The visit was a success in Nitzan’s eyes, leaving him and the consulate with plenty of homework.
Nitzan described a very busy future for him as acting consul general, with areas of importance ranging from increased diversity to collaborative economic opportunities to continued U.S.-Israeli relations.
One such effort Nitzan highlighted was the Social Impact Initiative, where the goal is to bring Israel’s “vibrant societal ecosystem” to local community leaders in the U.S. Through an ongoing relationship, Israel and the U.S. could share progressive government policies to fight societal issues like racism, and in turn empower minority communities.
“This was the first visit after the pandemic; we’re planning to be here much more often,” Nitzan said. “We have a lot of things to discuss both internally at the consulate and to send to Israel, to share these opportunities that we learned about here (with) Israeli companies to come to Ohio, to find the relevant partners in Ohio, for the benefit of the local economy here.”