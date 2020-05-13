The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Wisconsin recently unveiled bobbleheads of Ohio’s Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and Marla Berkowitz, an interpreter, at Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s COVID-19 press conferences.
The museum will donate $5 from every Acton bobblehead sold to the Protect The Heroes fund in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge.
Berkowitz, Ohio’s only certified deaf interpreter, has been using American Sign Language to the state’s estimated 303,000 deaf or hard-of-hearing people.
The museum will donate $5 from every Berkowitz bobblehead sold to Columbus Colony Elderly Care, a nursing care and rehabilitation facility owned by the Ohio School for the Deaf Alumni Association.
Bobbleheads are available through the museum’s online store. They are $25 each and a shipping charge of $8 per order.
“Bobbleheads are the ultimate honor, and we think Marla Berkowitz deserves it given the unheralded work she has done and continues to do for the deaf and hard-of-hearing people in Ohio during the battle against COVID-19,” stated Phil Sklar, National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO, in a news release. “After releasing the bobblehead of Gov. DeWine and Dr. Acton, we received a lot of requests for a bobblehead of Ohio’s No. 1 interpreter and we are excited to make it happen.”